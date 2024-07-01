Previous
L❤️VE Italy. by cocobella
L❤️VE Italy.

Taken in Como, Italy.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
1st July 2024

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Suzanne ace
Good one!
June 30th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fab!
June 30th, 2024  
Neil ace
Great find.
June 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Bien trouve. Un vélo ?
June 30th, 2024  
