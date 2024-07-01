Sign up
Photo 3045
L❤️VE Italy.
Taken in Como, Italy.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
4
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14957
photos
155
followers
163
following
834% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th May 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
italy
,
comp
,
theme-heart-coco
,
heartsinitaly
Suzanne
ace
Good one!
June 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fab!
June 30th, 2024
Neil
ace
Great find.
June 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Bien trouve. Un vélo ?
June 30th, 2024
