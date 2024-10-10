Previous
Red heart on green door. by cocobella
Red heart on green door.

Taken in Montpellier, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Suzanne ace
Reminds me of the song ‘The Green Door’ by The High Fives.

‘Midnight, one more night without sleeping,
Watching till the morning comes creeping.
Green door, what's that secret you're keeping? ….’

Very catchy tune now stuck in my head!!
October 9th, 2024  
