Photo 3146
Red heart on green door.
Taken in Montpellier, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15357
photos
149
followers
157
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
france
,
heart
,
montpellier
,
theme-heart-coco
Suzanne
ace
Reminds me of the song ‘The Green Door’ by The High Fives.
‘Midnight, one more night without sleeping,
Watching till the morning comes creeping.
Green door, what's that secret you're keeping? ….’
Very catchy tune now stuck in my head!!
October 9th, 2024
