Previous
Photo 3181
Hearts on cheeks.
Taken in Buchillon, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
871% complete
View this month »
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
Latest from all albums
3177
4670
4671
3178
4672
3179
3180
3181
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th October 2024 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
art
,
exhibition
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
buchillon
,
buchillonaucarre
