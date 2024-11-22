Sign up
Photo 3189
3 hearts on a frame.
Taken in Pully, Switzerland
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Views
4
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th February 2024 2:24pm
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
pully
,
theme-heart-coco
