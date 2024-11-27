Previous
Next
Two hearts on the cheeks. by cocobella
Photo 3194

Two hearts on the cheeks.

Taken in Buchillon, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
875% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact