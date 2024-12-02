Previous
Next
Hearts ornaments. by cocobella
Photo 3199

Hearts ornaments.

Taken in Strasbourg, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
876% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
J’adore avec les ornements en vichy rouge.
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact