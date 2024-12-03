Sign up
Previous
Photo 3200
Rainbow hearts.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
heart
switzerland
lausanne
theme-heart-coco
christmashearts
