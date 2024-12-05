Sign up
Previous
Photo 3202
A snowman and a heart.
Taken in Oberkirch, Germany.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15601
photos
147
followers
155
following
877% complete
View this month »
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
Latest from all albums
4691
3198
4692
3199
4693
3200
3201
3202
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st December 2024 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
heart
,
germany
,
theme-heart-coco
,
oberkirch
Kathy
ace
I like how folks decorate window sills. They are deeper than most around here.
December 5th, 2024
