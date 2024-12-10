Previous
Can you spot the hearts ? by cocobella
Can you spot the hearts ?

Taken in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Corinne C ace
Bien organise !
December 10th, 2024  
Corinne ace
@corinnec j’ai participé à un atelier pour les jeunes de ma communes : ils s’en sont donnés à cœur-joie !
December 10th, 2024  
