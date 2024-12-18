Sign up
Previous
Photo 3215
Three hearts at the windows.
Taken in Strasbourg, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Album
HEARTS
Taken
30th November 2024 3:13pm
Tags
christmas
,
france
,
heart
,
strasbourg
,
theme-heart-coco
