Photo 3217
Christmas cookie.
Taken in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15672
photos
147
followers
155
following
881% complete
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
372
497
734
4707
3215
3216
3217
3218
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th January 2024 8:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christmas
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
saintsulpice
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice looking cookie, must be ginger
December 21st, 2024
