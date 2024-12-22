Heart on my Linzer torte.

Austrian pastry, homemade, I do this every Christmas for my husband to perpetuate his family tradition. His aunt gave me her recipe 20 years ago but I change the recipe every year 😂

I didn’t do the traditional design nor recipe neither.

1 due to allergies to gluten I use a mix of almonds powder and rice/corn flour instead of

2 I have reduced to 50% the butter.

3 reduced the sugar.

4 I use cherry jam instead of raspberry jam, because I hate the tiny seeds of raspberries.

5 I reduced the time of cooking in the oven : so it’s less dry and more soft.

6 I put Porto wine instead of Kirch alcohol.

BUT my husband said it tastes his childhood , I think it’s just the enormous amount of spices : a lot of cinnamon, a lot of clovers powder and ginger ….