Previous
Photo 3225
Two hearts on shutter.
Taken in Geneva, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15712
photos
146
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th December 2024 3:00pm
Tags
christmas
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
geneva
,
theme-heart-coco
Corinne C
ace
Festif et cosy
December 29th, 2024
