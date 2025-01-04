Previous
Can you spot the 12 hearts. by cocobella
Photo 3232

Can you spot the 12 hearts.

Taken in Château d’Oex, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Corinne C ace
C'est un magnifique collage ! J'adore les scene pastorales.
January 4th, 2025  
