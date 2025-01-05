Sign up
Previous
Photo 3233
Heart detail on ancient poya.
Taken in Château d’Oex, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
15763
photos
148
followers
155
following
885% complete
View this month »
0
HEARTS
iPhone 15 Pro Max
20th October 2024 2:55pm
Public
paper
,
heart
,
art
,
switzerland
,
cutout
,
poya
,
theme-heart-coco
,
chateaudoex
