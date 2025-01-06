Previous
26 hearts. by cocobella
26 hearts.

Taken in Chateau d’Oex, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
Corinne

Dorothy ace
What is this made of? It almost looks like fine cut paper under glass. At first I thought it was ceramic. Whatever it is beautiful.
January 6th, 2025  
