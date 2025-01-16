Sign up
Previous
Photo 3244
Three hearts and a house.
Taken in Château d’Oex, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15793
photos
148
followers
155
following
888% complete
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th October 2024 2:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
paper
,
heart
,
art
,
cutout
,
poya
,
theme-heart-coco
Corinne C
ace
J'adore ces pieces.
January 16th, 2025
