Photo 3267
Hearts in Saint-Sulpice church.
Taken in Paris, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
church
france
heart
paris
theme-heart-coco
saintsulpice
Beverley
Such a beautiful church… lots of hearts of love
February 7th, 2025
KV
Gorgeous detail.
February 7th, 2025
