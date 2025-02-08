Previous
Hearts in Saint-Sulpice church. by cocobella
Photo 3267

Hearts in Saint-Sulpice church.

Taken in Paris, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
895% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Such a beautiful church… lots of hearts of love
February 7th, 2025  
KV ace
Gorgeous detail.
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact