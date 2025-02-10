Sign up
Photo 3269
Bravo if you find a tiny red heart …
Taken in Paris, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15922
photos
148
followers
155
following
895% complete
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
2490
1594
1904
751
515
4761
3269
3270
Tags
france
,
heart
,
paris
,
streetart
,
theme-heart-coco
Corinne C
ace
En haut de l'image ;-)
February 10th, 2025
