Photo 3282
A red heart in Paris.
Taken in Paris, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15947
photos
148
followers
155
following
899% complete
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th September 2024 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
heart
,
paris
,
theme-heart-coco
