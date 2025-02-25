Previous
Rainbow heart. by cocobella
Rainbow heart.

Taken in Paris, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Beverley ace
Very lovely
February 24th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I have to get closer to see the two faces. Very unusual and inspiring!
February 24th, 2025  
