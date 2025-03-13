Previous
Hearts in Fresco. by cocobella
Photo 3300

Hearts in Fresco.

Taken in Dambula, Sri Lanka.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
904% complete

Beverley ace
Very beautiful
March 12th, 2025  
