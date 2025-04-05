Previous
Heart in my coffee. by cocobella
Photo 3323

Heart in my coffee.

Taken in Saint Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
910% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact