Photo 3341
Hearts in a chocolate shop.
Taken in Geneva, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
16641
photos
146
followers
155
following
915% complete
View this month »
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
Latest from all albums
449
219
4836
818
1662
1973
2559
578
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th January 2024 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
food
,
shop
,
heart
,
theme-heart-coco
