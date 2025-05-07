Sign up
Previous
Photo 3355
Hearts on the trouser.
Taken in Montreux, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
16685
photos
146
followers
154
following
919% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
6th December 2023 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
montreux
,
theme-heart-coco
