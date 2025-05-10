Previous
Pullover with hearts. by cocobella
Photo 3358

Pullover with hearts.

Taken in Lyon, France.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
A decade of hearts! You are so determined and have to be dedicated to the heart. Hope its all good for you!
May 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact