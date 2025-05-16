Previous
Tiny hearts on a shirt. by cocobella
Photo 3364

Tiny hearts on a shirt.

Taken in Geneva, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
921% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice! That’s a lot of hearts
May 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact