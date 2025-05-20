Previous
Betty and Alix with hearts. by cocobella
Betty and Alix with hearts.

The second name of my daughter Alix is Betty(the name of her godmother)
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
Taken in Montpellier, France.
Corinne

@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
