Previous
Photo 3381
Heart hidden in the green.
Taken in Ubud, Indonesia.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Views
0
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th April 2025 11:34am
Tags
heart
,
indonesia
,
ubud
,
theme-heart-coco
