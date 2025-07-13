Previous
Hearts on glass windows. by cocobella
Photo 3422

Hearts on glass windows.

Taken in Vienna, Austria.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
937% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact