Previous
Photo 3450
Heart above the door.
Taken in Torino, Italy.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
heart
,
italy
,
torino
,
turin
,
theme-heart-coco
Wylie
ace
this shows real dedication and inspiration
August 10th, 2025
