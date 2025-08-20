Sign up
Previous
Photo 3460
Can you spot the hearts ?
Taken in Geneva, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
17646
photos
138
followers
148
following
947% complete
View this month »
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
Latest from all albums
902
4952
1749
2070
2662
4953
2663
3460
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
HEARTS
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
geneva
,
thème-heart-coco
