Photo 3480
Niki de Saint Phalle hearts.
Taken in Paris, France.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
france
heart
art
paris
exhibition
nikidesaintphalle
theme-coco-heart
