Previous
Photo 3494
Red heart on art.
Taken in Strasbourg, France.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th November 2024 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
heart
,
art
,
strasbourg
,
theme-heart-coco
