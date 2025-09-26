Sign up
Previous
Photo 3497
Old heart.
Taken in Château d’Oex, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
heart
,
museum
,
art
,
switzerland
,
poya
,
theme-heart-coco
,
chateaudoex
