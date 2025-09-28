Sign up
Previous
Photo 3499
Heart on justice.
Taken in Neuchatel, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th October 2024 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
museum
,
art
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
neuchatel
,
latenium
Dorothy
ace
I love how you are always finding hearts!
September 27th, 2025
