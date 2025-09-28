Previous
Heart on justice. by cocobella
Heart on justice.

Taken in Neuchatel, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Dorothy ace
I love how you are always finding hearts!
September 27th, 2025  
