Previous
Photo 3508
Blue hearts in the street.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Tags
blue
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
theme-heart-coco
