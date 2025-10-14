Sign up
Previous
Photo 3515
Blue heart rue des Hospitalières.
Taken in Paris, France.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Tags
blue
,
france
,
heart
,
paris
,
theme-heart-coco
