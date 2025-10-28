Previous
Blue heart in Vienna. by cocobella
Photo 3529

Blue heart in Vienna.

Taken in Vienna, Austria.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
Corinne

Corinne
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 !
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Such a shame people need to vandalize with graffiti, even if it's not political.
October 28th, 2025  
