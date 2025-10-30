Sign up
Photo 3531
Red heart/ blue heart.
Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
0
0
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
17876
photos
134
followers
143
following
Views
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
7th November 2023 1:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
france
,
heart
,
annecy
,
theme-heart-coco
