Photo 3544
Can you spot 6 hearts?
Taken in Montpellier, France.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
france
heart
streetart
montpellier
theme-heart-coco
John Falconer
Ten??
November 12th, 2025
