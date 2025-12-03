Sign up
Photo 3565
Photo 3565
Heart ornament
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
18042
photos
133
followers
141
following
View this month »
View this month »
Views
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th November 2025 10:35pm
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
theme-heart-coco
