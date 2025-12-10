Sign up
Previous
Photo 3572
Red heart at the Basel Christmas market.
Taken in Basel Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
2
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
18091
photos
133
followers
147
following
978% complete
View this month »
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
681
930
1781
2112
5063
2715
3571
3572
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
HEARTS
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
christmasmarket
,
theme-heart-coco
Beverley
ace
Great capture…
December 10th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot of the bustling activity.
December 10th, 2025
