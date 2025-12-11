Sign up
Previous
Photo 3573
Three hearts cookies.
Taken in Saint -Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
Tags
christmas
,
heart
,
cookies
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
saintsulpice
