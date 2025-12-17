Sign up
Photo 3579
Heart in hand.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th November 2025 10:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
heart
,
present
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
theme-heart-coco
