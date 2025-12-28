Previous
Can you spot the three hearts ? by cocobella
Can you spot the three hearts ?

Taken in Courmayeur, Italy.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Corinne C ace
Alors j'en vois cinq :-)
December 28th, 2025  
