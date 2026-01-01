Sign up
Previous
Photo 3594
Heart on a bag.
Taken in Geneva, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
18236
photos
133
followers
146
following
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
geneva
,
theme-heart-coco
Call me Joe
Happy New Year to you and yours,Corinne ❤️
January 1st, 2026
