The heart glasses. by cocobella
Photo 3608

The heart glasses.

Taken in Saint André de Sangonis, France.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Susan Klassen ace
Love the heart glasses.
January 15th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Elle est ravissante avec ses verres tout roses
January 15th, 2026  
SandyL ace
Spectacular spectacles!
January 15th, 2026  
KV ace
Love those glasses.
January 15th, 2026  
