Previous
Photo 3611
Tiny hearts on T-shirt.
Taken in Paris, France.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
18280
photos
134
followers
146
following
989% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
HEARTS
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
heart
,
museum
,
paris
,
exhibition
,
popart
,
theme-heart-coco
,
laphilarmonique
