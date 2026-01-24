Previous
Heart on black socks. by cocobella
Photo 3617

Heart on black socks.

Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my tenth year of hearts.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
990% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact